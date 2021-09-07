COVID-19 update: 2,333 hospitalized, 66 more deaths over holiday weekend

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to creep up over the long holiday weekend, but the state's seven-day case positivity rate saw a significant dip during those same four days. Courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital/June 4

State health officials today reported 2,333 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout Illinois, including 551 who are in intensive care.

Since the Illinois Department of Public Health last released COVID-19 hospitalized figures on Friday, the number of patients has increased by 47 people.

IDPH officials also reported 66 more COVID-19 deaths since Friday, while another 12,051 cases of the disease have been diagnosed in those four days as well.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 24,133, while 1,550,375 cases have been diagnosed.

IDPH figures also show the state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 4.5%, down half a percentage point from Friday. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population by tracking the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, another 80,833 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Illinois since Friday, bringing the total number of doses administered statewide to 16,570,415.

IDPH officials are reporting 60.2% of the vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, while 77.4% have received at least one dose.