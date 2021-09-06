Round Lake Beach teen killed in motorcycle crash

A Round Lake Beach teen died after a weekend motorcycle crash near Gurnee, authorities said Monday.

The 19-year-old man's name wasn't released by authorities.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Rollins Road west of Route 45, in Avon Township, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

The teen was heading east on a 2006 Yamaha when he changed lanes, drove slightly onto the gravel shoulder and then lost control, police said. Both he and the motorcycle were found in a ditch.

Deputies tried lifesaving measures but couldn't revive the teen, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy is pending.

Both the sheriff's office and the Lake County coroner's office are investigating.