 

Effort under way to free Oswego man convicted of killing wife, 3 kids

  • Christopher Vaughn

    Christopher Vaughn

  • A makeshift memorial to Kimberly Vaughn, and her three children, Abigayle, 12, Cassandra, 11, and Blake, 8, was erected outside their home in Oswego.

    A makeshift memorial to Kimberly Vaughn, and her three children, Abigayle, 12, Cassandra, 11, and Blake, 8, was erected outside their home in Oswego. Associated Press/June 15, 2007

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Nearly nine years after a judge handed four life terms to an Oswego man for the murders of his wife and three children, an effort i
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 9/6/2021 5:03 PM

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 