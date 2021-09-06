3 hurt in crash on I-88 near Sugar Grove

Three people were hurt Monday in a car accident on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near Sugar Grove.

The accident occurred about 1:20 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-88, west of Route 56.

A car wound up in a roadside ditch, Illinois State Police said. Although three people were taken by ambulance to hospitals, none of the injuries were believed life-threatening, police said.

No other details were immediately available.