3 hurt in crash on I-88 near Sugar Grove
Updated 9/6/2021 3:12 PM
Three people were hurt Monday in a car accident on the Reagan Memorial Tollway near Sugar Grove.
The accident occurred about 1:20 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-88, west of Route 56.
A car wound up in a roadside ditch, Illinois State Police said. Although three people were taken by ambulance to hospitals, none of the injuries were believed life-threatening, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
