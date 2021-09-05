Who's top dog? People, pups travel to Naperville to find out

Stefanie Theis of Flint, Michigan performs a freestyle act with her dog Rikki Tikki Tavi during the Ashley Whippet Invitational held Sunday at Naperville's Nike Park Sports Complex. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Sara Reyes of Houston performs a freestyle act with her dog Princess Zelda on Sunday during the Ashley Whippet Invitational at Naperville's Nike Park Sports Complex. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Blake Kilbourne of Carrollton, Georgia performs a freestyle act Sunday with his dog Surf during the Ashley Whippet Invitational at Naperville's Nike Park Sports Complex. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Christopher Steele of Houston plays with his dog Spike during a break Sunday at the Ashley Whippet Invitational. The event has been held in Naperville since 2003. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Some of the nation's top four-legged athletes made their way to the suburbs this weekend to compete for the title of top dog at the Ashley Whippet Invitational.

Held at the Nike Sports Complex in Naperville, the event featured almost 75 canine-human Frisbee teams competing over two days, with the ultimate winner crowned world champion.

But more than the extraordinary leaps and remarkable feats of athleticism on display, the competition highlighted the close bond between person and pup.

"That's the cool thing," said Christopher Steele of Houston, who was there with his dog, Spike, and also served as a competition judge. "It's just such a part of their life that it's more than their fur babies ... it's their kids."

The Ashley Whippet Invitational is the original and longest-running disc dog competition series in the world, with the first dating back to 1975. Naperville has played host since 2003, thanks to resident Tom Wehrli, a member of the Ashley Whippet Hall of Fame.