The Week That Was: Deer must be freed from rope in Barrington; hospital diverts surgeries

Dawn Keller, founder and director of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation, uses a foam cot as protection to approach a deer whose antlers were caught on a rope swing. Courtesy of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation

Lake County sheriff's deputies relied on a wildlife rehab expert to free a buck tangled in a rope swing in Barrington. Video shows how she got him free with the help of some sedation to calm him down.

Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin was diverting patients needing surgery to other health facilities Wednesday due to a shortage in anesthesia providers, a situation that already caused elective operations to be postponed there for three weeks.

A man who stole an urn containing the ashes of a baby from an Elmhurst house was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison. Glenn Addison, 68, of the 500 block of East 149th Street in Harvey, was arrested in December 2019.

Starting with Tuesday night's shifts, the Naperville Police Department began a series of body camera trials for its officers with the goal of fully implementing a system by the fall of 2022.

The former CEO of a Schaumburg tech firm tossed a chair toward U.S. Capitol police officers and had to be dragged behind a police line to be arrested during the Jan. 6 breach that interrupted the Electoral College vote count. Those details surfaced as Bradley Rukstales, 53, of Inverness, on Tuesday became the first known defendant from Illinois to plead guilty in the breach.

As demolition nears, Lake County officials on Monday held a farewell for the former Winchester House skilled nursing facility in Libertyville. Former caregivers and their 24/7 work behind the walls were honored.

Alsip-based Experior Transport has submitted formal plans for its proposed new trucking headquarters on 55 acres at Irving Park and Rodenburg roads that it would purchase from the village of Schaumburg, but the earliest public hearings may not occur until early 2022, officials said. Neighbors have opposed the project.

Warrenville could overturn its city ban on video gambling on Tuesday. The details are still being worked out on an ordinance that spells out the licensing and other regulations for a restaurant or bar to operate up to six gambling devices.

The week ahead: Platzkonzert returns to Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates' Platzkonzert, the village's annual celebration of German food, music and beer, returns Friday at the Village Green. Opening night of the free, three-day fest will feature a fireworks show and keg-tapping ceremony led by Mayor William McLeod and village trustees.

The week ahead: Paulus Park proposal

Lake Zurich village trustees this week will discuss a nearly $1 million proposal for improvements to Paulus Park. The plan includes shoreline restoration on the south end of the park, a woodland trail and picnic shelter on the north end, a nonmotorized boat launch, a new ADA-accessible fishing pier, and replacing the park stage.

The week ahead: Inaugural Pride Fest coming to Naperville

Naperville will celebrate its LGBTQ community with an inaugural Naper Pride Fest scheduled for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Sunday at the Naper Settlement at 523 S. Webster St.

The week ahead: Outdoor dining request

Geneva aldermen Tuesday night will consider whether to rezone a property to let a downtown restaurant convert some of its parking lot into an outdoor patio. The Walnut Room, 419 W. State St., wants to use 570 square feet of its lot on the north side of the restaurant.