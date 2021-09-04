Woman, 64, dies early Saturday morning in Elgin townhouse fire

A 64-year-old woman died early Saturday morning in a fire at an Elgin townhouse, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a report at 4:30 a.m. of a carbon monoxide alarm on the 2400 block of Anna Way.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the adjacent townhouse and called for additional fire companies. The first crew found the 64-year-old woman on the second floor, removed her from the building and performed CPR. Emergency medical personnel transported her to Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital Elgin, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman's name was not released pending notification of relatives, according to the fire department.

Additional crews extinguished the fire and found a large hole burned through the floor. No other victims were found or other people believed to be in the home at the time, a fire department official said.

Damage to the building was estimated at more than $180,000, and the building was marked uninhabitable.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire occurred in the space between the first and second floor. The Elgin Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is investigating.