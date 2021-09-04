Waukegan woman charged with aggravated battery after head-butting sheriff's deputy

Viviana Mora of Waukegan has been charged with aggravated battery after head-butting a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy on Saturday, Sept. 4, according to police.

Viviana Mora, 25, of the 600 block of 2nd St., Waukegan, was also charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs, and multiple traffic violations.

According to reports, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Mora over for traffic violations as she was driving in the area of Sunset and Lewis avenues in Waukegan. She was found to be under the influence of drugs.

When the deputy arrested Mora and placed her in the back seat of his squad car, she attempted to kick the windows and took her seat belt off, police said. As the deputies tried to place her seat belt back on, she head-butted one of them in the face. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released by paramedics.

After Mora arrived at the Lake County jail, police said, she refused to follow the orders of the sheriff's deputies and correctional officers and was subsequently pepper sprayed.

Mora's bail was set at $50,000 and she remains in jail. She is due in court on Sept. 9.