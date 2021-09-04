Elgin Fringe Festival continues with Family Fringe

Spinning round and round, Emily "Perkulator" Perkins of Chicago hula hoops to the rhythm of the music as the Elgin Fringe Festival continues with Family Fringe on Saturday, Sept. 4. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Frances Hernandez of Elgin works on a painting Saturday at Family Fringe, part of the Elgin Fringe Festival. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Parents and kids filled the new Civic Center Plaza in downtown Elgin on Saturday for Family Fringe, a part of the Elgin Fringe Festival geared toward the younger set.

Frances Hernandez of Elgin, who was busy painting, had her art on display.

The free celebration featured performances, Zumba, games, family resources, the library bookmobile, a bounce house, a comfort dog, free Brown Bag Art Kits, and more.

Fringe Festivals focus on performing arts but also include film, visual art, music, and other types of art forms. Performances take place in downtown areas in cafes, theaters, storefronts, and a variety of other locations.

The mission of the 2021 Elgin Fringe Festival, which kicked off Sept. 3 and continues through Sept. 12, is to encourage bold artistic experimentation and innovation by providing an accessible, affordable experience for both artists and audiences alike, according to its website.

The festival is produced by Side Street Studio Arts with support from the Elgin Cultural Arts Commission. Family Fringe is sponsored by Elgin Public House. The full schedule of performances is available at elginfringefestival.com/schedule.