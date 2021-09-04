Buffalo Grove Days returns with games and rides galore

People line up for tickets at Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Park in Buffalo Grove on Saturday, Sept. 4. John Starks | Staff Photographer

There are rides of all kinds at the carnival at Buffalo Grove Days. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Everett Standa, 5, reacts to just missing a prize in the ring toss game at the Buffalo Grove Days midway at Mike Rylko Park in Buffalo Grove on Saturday, Sept. 4. He was with his day David Standa, of Long Grove. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Food trucks, carnival rides and music are the highlights of Buffalo Grove Days, which continues through Monday at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road.

Festival hours are 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, and 1 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 (carnival only). Admission is free.

This year's modified event, which is put on by the village of Buffalo Grove and the Buffalo Grove Park District, will not include fireworks or a parade.

Main stage entertainment will include the Jolly Ringwalds from 3-4:30 p.m. and Gone 2 Paradise from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. A DJ will play music in between bands. Food trucks will be on hand from 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday. There will not be a tent, but picnic tables will be spread out and festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.

For details, visit www.bgdays.com, call (847) 459-2500 or email info@vbg.org.