Feder: Bittersweet farewell closes out ABC 7's 'Windy City Live' after 10 years

Today the curtain falls on "Windy City Live," closing out a 10-year run for the locally produced talk and entertainment show on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Robert Feder reports.

Genial hosts Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, who've been there from day one, will look back at highlights of the past decade and test each other's knowledge of the show with a trivia contest moderated by Roe Conn.

