Elgin Police chief notes car burglaries near Larkin High School

The month of August saw several car burglaries near Elgin's Larkin High School, Police Chief Ana Lalley said during her weekly radio show Friday.

The police department's crime stats show at least seven car burglaries within a half-mile radius of Larkin High. Police believe many burglaries are happening in the overnight hours and being discovered and reported to police as residents go out to their cars to leave for work.

The burglaries occurred in the 1500 block of Maple Drive, the 0-100 block of N. Jane Drive, the 0-100 block of S. Lyle Ave., the 200 block of Maureen Drive and the 100 block of N. Weston Ave. In most incidents, the vehicles were left outside and unlocked.

Lalley reminded residents to not make themselves an easy target for crime.

"If you like it, lock it," she said. "Please lock your car doors. When (burglars) see an opportunity that's easy, that's what happens sometimes."

Police posted a city alert about the burglaries on social media and followed up with a foot patrol of the area this week to remind residents to lock their car doors.

Lalley said sometimes if nothing too valuable was taken, residents don't report the burglaries to police. She encouraged residents to report those burglaries regardless of what was taken so police can identify trends and beef up patrols when necessary.