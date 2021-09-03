COVID-19 update: 2,286 hospitalized, 5,980 new cases, 37 more deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb Friday as the state reported 2,286 patients being treated for the disease, including 551 in intensive care. Courtesy of Glenbrook Hospital/April 2020

State health officials today reported 2,286 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, 551 of whom were in intensive care beds.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is up 32 patients from the previous day's count, and the number of those patients in the ICU is also up 24 patients from the day before, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 37 more Illinois residents have died from the virus, while another 5,980 new cases have been diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 24,067, with 1,538,324 cases of the disease diagnosed in Illinois residents.

Starting this month, IDPH began counting reinfections among new case counts. That means someone who tests positive for an infection after last testing positive more than 90 days prior is considered a new case, IDPH officials reported on the agency's website.

Previously, the state was only counting unique individuals among the state's total caseload. IDPH officials have not begun reporting how many reinfections are part of the state's count of "total cases."

Illinois is now reporting a seven-day average case positivity rate of 5%, up slightly from Thursday. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests, which allow health officials to track the growth of infection within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of data.

IDPH recorded 109,536 new test results today as well.

Additionally, IDPH officials reported 27,372 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide over the past 24 hours.

Illinois vaccine providers have now administered 14,005,857 doses of the vaccine since it became available in December 2020, according to IDPH figures.