ComEd: Truck knocks down utility poles near Lombard Metra station, more than 120 lose power

Rooftop diners at Shannon's Corner in Lombard were evacuated after a delivery truck snagged power lines and pulled down two power poles at 22 Michael McGuire Drive (behind 23 W. St. Charles Road) around 1 p.m. Friday. Courtesy of Rich Hinic

A delivery truck knocked over two power poles, which fell onto two cars, near 22 Michael McGuire Drive (behind 23 W. St. Charles Road) on Friday in Lombard. ComEd reported more than 120 customers lost power around 1 p.m. on Friday. Courtesy of Rich Hinic

ComEd reported more than 120 Lombard customers lost power after two power poles near 22 Michael McGuire Drive (behind 23 W. St. Charles Road) were knocked over by a delivery truck around 1 p.m. Friday. Courtesy of Rich Hinic

More than 120 ComEd customers in downtown Lombard lost power Friday after a delivery truck knocked down two utility poles northwest of the village's Metra station.

"A truck snagged some of the wires, and it brought down two poles," said ComEd spokesperson Tom Dominguez, estimating that a four- to six-block area lost power.

ComEd crews were dispatched to the 300 block of W. St. Charles Road around 1 p.m., Dominguez said. But witnesses pinpointed the downed power poles to 22 W. Michael McGuire Drive, the street that runs next to the train platform.

"We were open for lunch like other restaurants on the block, and suddenly, everything just went off," said Steve Moreau, owner of Babcock's Grove House at 101 St. Charles Road. "Luckily, there were two fire inspectors on the block, and they took charge of the situation immediately."

Lombard fire and police were dispatched and secured the area. No injuries were reported, though one of the downed poles landed on two parked cars.

Across the street from Babcock's, some rooftop diners at Shannon's Corner Butcher Shoppe & Deli, 15 S. Park St. had to be evacuated, according to Lombard resident Rich Hinic,

Hinic was shopping in the area at the time of the outage, and he observed restaurant patrons being directed across rooftops to the corner bank building at St. Charles Road and Park Avenue. No one from Shannon's Corner Butcher Shoppe & Deli responded to a call for comment around 3:30 p.m.

Hinic took some photographs of the scene from the Metra platform, he said. A Metra spokesperson confirmed that service on the Union Pacific West Line was not affected the power outage.

According to Dominguez, ComEd crews hope to restore power to the area by Friday evening.

"In situations like this, we do have trucks that have temporary poles that we can get out there," Dominguez said. "And then we bring the wires back up and bring everyone back online."