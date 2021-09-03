College of DuPage president has 'mild' breakthrough case of COVID-19

College of DuPage President Brian Caputo has developed a breakthrough case of COVID-19, school officials said Friday.

In a message to employees, the state's largest community college announced Caputo, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to report that Dr. Caputo is fairing quite well and has only experienced very mild symptoms," COD spokeswoman Wendy Parks said in a statement Friday. "Yesterday, Dr. Caputo stated he is thankful that he is fully vaccinated and only had mild symptoms for a short term. Dr. Caputo shared he is also grateful for the outpouring of support from his family in addition to faculty, staff and students."

Caputo will quarantine at home while working remotely. The message to employees said the college's human resources department is notifying individuals who may have come into contact with Caputo.

Parks said Caputo remains in regular communication with his leadership team and "a host of others."

COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death, health experts say.

In DuPage County, people who were not fully vaccinated account for more than 99% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths since mid-December 2020, according to the health department.

Last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a vaccine mandate for college faculty members and students, as well as health care employees.

First doses of the vaccine are required by Sept. 5 for health care workers, including nursing home employees, school district educators and support staffs, and higher education instructors, staff and students. Those who don't comply will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.