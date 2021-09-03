Aurora police ask for help identifying this man

Courtesy of Aurora policeThe Aurora Police Department is seeking to identify this person of interest in an investigation about shots fired Aug. 23 in the city's Hometown neighborhood.

Aurora police have released a photo to the public in the hope of identifying a possible suspect in a shooting case in the Hometown neighborhood.

Police said shots were fired Monday on the 1000 block of Symphony Drive.

Anyone with information should call the department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 to people who furnish information leading to arrests.