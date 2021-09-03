Aurora police ask for help identifying this man
Updated 9/3/2021 6:43 PM
Aurora police have released a photo to the public in the hope of identifying a possible suspect in a shooting case in the Hometown neighborhood.
Police said shots were fired Monday on the 1000 block of Symphony Drive.
Anyone with information should call the department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.
Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 to people who furnish information leading to arrests.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.