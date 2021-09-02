Wheeling police investigating woman's apparent drowning at apartment complex

Wheeling police are investigating the apparent drowning of a 39-year-old woman found Thursday morning in the pool of an apartment complex. Police say the death does not appear suspicious at this time. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Wheeling police are investigating the apparent drowning of a 39-year-old woman Thursday morning at a village apartment complex.

Paramedics and police officers were called at 8:17 a.m. to the Village Green Clubhouse pool at 1533 Baldwin Court after the body was discovered.

Police said nothing appears to be suspicious at this time, but the department's detectives are investigating.

Officials are withholding the identity of the victim pending the notification of family.