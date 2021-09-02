United Center to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Chicago Blackhawks or Bulls fans will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend games. Daily Herald File Photo

Along with foam fingers and lucky jerseys, Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks fans will want to bring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend games this season.

The decision announced by the United Center organization Thursday is effective immediately and also extends to anyone attending other events at the venue.

"The decision to implement proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees," officials said in a statement.

"This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice."

The move comes after cases of the respiratory disease surged in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 proliferated across the U.S.

"The United Center will accept printed or digital proof of vaccination or negative test upon arrival to the arena. Printed examples include the original vaccination card/negative test or a copy of the vaccination card/negative test. Digital examples include a photo of the original vaccination card/negative test or CLEAR app Health Pass digital vaccine card," the organization explained.

United Center noted that NBA and NHL safety policies still are being finalized and those leagues along with the Bulls and Blackhawks may be offering additional guidelines to fans.

Masks are also required for everyone over age 2.

