'Justice for Ludwig' campaign boosts social media support for Wayne dog that was shot

Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino, was shot and killed on Aug. 10 in Wayne. Photo courtesy of Joe Petit

A sign in Wayne calls for "Justice for Ludwig," a dog that was shot to death last month in the village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

"Justice for Ludwig" signs started showing up in Wayne and other towns after a dog was shot and killed last month. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Drive through Wayne and you'll see "Justice for Ludwig" signs with a photo of the white Dogo Argentino dog that was shot to death last month.

The same signs are showing up in Batavia, St. Charles, Elgin, South Elgin, DeKalb and Algonquin as supporters connect on a Facebook page called "Justice for Ludwig." The supporters also post photographs of the signs on their lawns, often with their dogs in the images.

Others from Elk Grove Village, Bartlett and Hanover Park have posted requests for signs.

Joe Petit, who owned Ludwig, said he is going through a difficult time but is grateful for the outpouring of support.

"I'll never heal from this," Petit said, his voice breaking with emotion.

Petit's neighbor, Hal Phipps, the husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps, is accused of shooting Ludwig on Aug. 10. Kane County officials are investigating and no charges have been filed.

Hal Phipps has declined to comment, and Eileen Phipps did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Because the spouse of a village official was involved, the Kane County sheriff's office handled the investigation.

Phipps and Petit are neighbors on Pearson Drive and both of their backyards back up to the Fox River. Petit said his dog was playing in the water when it was shot. Hal Phipps told deputies that both of Petit's dogs were on his property and behaving aggressively toward him, according to an Aug. 19 news release from Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Mosser's office is reviewing the evidence provided by the sheriff's office.

"Based on the applicable law, we will make a determination as to whether charges are appropriate," Mosser's news release stated. "I know people are interested in this case, but in the interest of justice, we must be thorough."

In a separate issue, Hal Phipps had accused Petit's dogs of attacking and biting him, according to a June 29 police report.

Petit received two local ordinance violation tickets. The next court date in the case is Oct. 15 in DuPage County court.

Petit has filed a motion for discovery, seeking the police report and medical records, disputing that his dogs attacked anyone.

Eileen Phipps previously told the Daily Herald that her husband required medical treatment, including antibiotics, for the bite. She also said Petit's dogs often ran loose through the neighborhood.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.