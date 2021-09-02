Feds say Elk Grove Village man admitted breaching Capitol, expressed regret

Trump supporters storm the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 Associated Press

An Elk Grove Village man was charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, a decision he later described to an FBI agent as his "biggest mistake," authorities said.

Marcos Gleffe, 38, was hit with charges including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C. A warrant for his arrest was included in the court filing.

Gleffe came onto the feds' radar when a tipster identified him in Facebook posts from that day, the court records show.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.