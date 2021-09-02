Feder: Fox 32 hires Emily Wahls as chief meteorologist

Making a giant leap from the 115th largest market to the third, Emily Wahls was named chief meteorologist at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 Wednesday, Robert Feder reports.

She'll turn up on the station's 4, 5 and 9 p.m. weekday newscasts, starting Sept. 27. Wahls succeeds Bill Bellis, whose contract was not renewed in February.

