COVID-19 update: 4,224 new cases, 51 additional deaths, 2,254 hospitalizations

Nurse Nikki Carini-Wardecki prepares a COVID-19 vaccination at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Of Illinois' 12.7 million population, 53% have been fully vaccinated. John Starks | Staff Photographer, December 2020

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,224 Thursday with 51 more people dying from the respiratory disease, as the number of Illinoisans perishing from the virus surpassed 24,000, the state reported.

On Wednesday, 27,729 more COVID-19 shots were administered, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced. The seven-day average is 40,046.

The federal government has delivered 16,409,305 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,978,485 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,764,410 people have been fully vaccinated or 53% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,254 as of Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,532,344 and 24,030 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 102,791 virus tests in the last 24 hours.