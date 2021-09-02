Chicago Teachers Union says there are gaps in COVID-19 safety protocols

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said she's worried about Chicago Public Schools' gaps in keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19. file photo by Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

With the first week of the fall term more than half over, the Chicago Teachers Union on Thursday accused Chicago Public Schools of "duct-taping" together COVID-19 safety measures.

The union said at a news conference outside Barton Elementary School on the South Side Thursday that there are major problems with measures ranging from the rollout of COVID testing in schools to managing crowds in buildings to replacing "filthy" air filters.

In a statement, CPS spokesman James Gherardi said officials were following the experts on bringing kids back to classrooms.

