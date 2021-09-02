Appeals court upholds life sentence for Glen Ellyn murder

A state appeals court has upheld the life sentence for a man who murdered his girlfriend and hid her body in Glen Ellyn's Panfish Park, the DuPage County state's attorney's office announced Thursday.

Myron Ester murdered Linda Valez in September 2013 during an argument in the park. Ester stabbed Valez 39 times in the back, neck and torso, then buried her in the park.

Ester was found guilty of first-degree murder after a seven-day jury trial in January 2019. The jury also found the murder was committed in an exceptionally brutal manner, the news release said.

Judge Brian Telander sentenced Ester to natural life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years for concealing a homicidal death. In his appeal, Ester argued the trial court erred when it failed to adequately question two jurors, the news release said.

The appellate court reaffirmed Telander's sentencing, writing, "Whether the State proved that defendant committed first-degree murder is not a close issue," according to the news release.

The appellate court also noted Ester admitted to deliberately stabbing Valez four or five times in the side, which proves he intentionally performed acts he knew would cause great bodily harm.