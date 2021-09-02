 

After delay, roadwork in downtown Arlington Heights will begin next week

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/2/2021 4:19 PM

Work to add a midblock pedestrian crossing and other improvements on Evergreen Avenue in downtown Arlington Heights will now begin next week, after Labor Day.

Construction initially was scheduled to begin this week, but work was postponed due to a delay in a local roofing project being conducted by a private contractor, according to the village.

 

The improvements along Evergreen, between Sigwalt and Campbell streets, also include curb bump-outs at the northeast corner of Evergreen and Sigwalt and resurfacing of Evergreen. The midblock brick crosswalk includes curb bump-outs and pedestrian push buttons with flashing signs.

A full road closure is expected for two to three weeks and the overall project expected to take four to six weeks, village officials said. Driveways to businesses will remain open and accessible to customers throughout construction.

