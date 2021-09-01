Residents displaced after Elgin apartment fire

No injuries were reported from an apartment fire in Elgin Tuesday morning that left 17 people without a home.

The blaze was reported just after 10:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Kathleen Drive on the city's west side, Elgin fire officials said.

All residents of the four-unit building who were home at the time of the fire were able to exit safely.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke coming from windows and the eaves of the apartment building.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of firefighters' arrival, but the building had suffered more than $100,000 in damage.

Investigators believe the fire originated in one of the units' ovens.

Much of the fire damage was isolated to the first floor units, fire officials said. Most of the building was deemed uninhabitable.