Police: Des Plaines woman was choked, threatened with handgun

A Chicago man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after, police said, he choked a Des Plaines woman with a belt and threatened her with a handgun at her home.

Donovan Daffin, 22, of the 7200 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, attacked the 37-year-old woman Sunday during an argument on the 400 block of West Kathleen Drive, Des Plaines police said.

Daffin and the woman have been dating on and off, police Cmdr. Matthew Bowler said.

Daffin wrapped his belt around her neck, causing her to lose consciousness, police said. He then dragged her into a bedroom and held a loaded handgun to her head, according to police.

Eventually, the woman persuaded Daffin to stop the attack, police said. About 9:40 p.m. Sunday, she drove Daffin to a bar in Chicago and left him there.

The woman's roommate later called her and said Daffin broke in and stole money from a nightstand, police said.

The victim reported the attack and theft Monday morning. A friend already had called police because Daffin was back at the house and she was concerned about the victim's safety, Bowler said.

Daffin subsequently was arrested. He also is charged with residential burglary and aggravated domestic battery. A court date is pending, police said.