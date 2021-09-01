 

Oak Lawn woman misspelled 'Moderna' on fake COVID-19 vaccine card to get into Hawaii: authorities

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 9/1/2021 3:28 PM

Authorities say a southwest suburban woman used a phony COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled "Moderna" to get into Hawaii for a vacation last week without quarantining for 10 days as required.

Now Chloe Mrozak's trip has been extended at a Honolulu jail as she faces misdemeanor charges of violating the archipelago state's coronavirus emergency proclamation, which requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test in order to roam the islands freely.

 

Screeners were skeptical of the 24-year-old Oak Lawn resident's supposed CDC card when she arrived Aug. 23 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to a report filed by investigators with the Hawaii attorney general's office.

The card claimed Mrozak received her first "Maderna" vaccine dose in Delaware from a National Guard member named "cpl wolf," with a second dose administered by a "ssgt montey," photocopies of the alleged document show.

Read the full story from the Sun-Times here.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 