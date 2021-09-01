Oak Lawn woman misspelled 'Moderna' on fake COVID-19 vaccine card to get into Hawaii: authorities

Authorities say a southwest suburban woman used a phony COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled "Moderna" to get into Hawaii for a vacation last week without quarantining for 10 days as required.

Now Chloe Mrozak's trip has been extended at a Honolulu jail as she faces misdemeanor charges of violating the archipelago state's coronavirus emergency proclamation, which requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test in order to roam the islands freely.

Screeners were skeptical of the 24-year-old Oak Lawn resident's supposed CDC card when she arrived Aug. 23 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to a report filed by investigators with the Hawaii attorney general's office.

The card claimed Mrozak received her first "Maderna" vaccine dose in Delaware from a National Guard member named "cpl wolf," with a second dose administered by a "ssgt montey," photocopies of the alleged document show.

