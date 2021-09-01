 

Feder: WFMT music director Andi Lamoreaux bowing out after 52 years

Updated 9/1/2021 6:28 AM

Culminating a monumental 52-year run at Chicago's classical music station, Andi Lamoreaux is calling it a career, Robert Feder reports.

Revered by colleagues as a "walking compendium of Chicago music history," the longtime music director of WFMT 98.7-FM will retire October 1, parent company Window to the World Communications announced today.

 

