Feder: WFMT music director Andi Lamoreaux bowing out after 52 years
Updated 9/1/2021 6:28 AM
Culminating a monumental 52-year run at Chicago's classical music station, Andi Lamoreaux is calling it a career, Robert Feder reports.
Revered by colleagues as a "walking compendium of Chicago music history," the longtime music director of WFMT 98.7-FM will retire October 1, parent company Window to the World Communications announced today.
Read the full story here.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.