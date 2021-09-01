Feder: In from Indianapolis, Laura Duncan named WXRT program chief
Updated 9/1/2021 11:27 AM
Laura Duncan, a rock radio programmer and personality from Indianapolis, has been hired as brand manager of WXRT 93.1-FM, Chicago's iconic adult album alternative station, Robert Feder reports. She will oversee all programming for the Audacy station, starting Oct. 4.
Duncan succeeds Greg Solk, who was promoted to vice president of programming and operations for the six-station Audacy Chicago group in July. Solk had been brand manager and program director of WXRT since 2017.
