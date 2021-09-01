COVID-19 update: 2,242 hospitalized, 5,178 new cases, 26 more deaths

Illinois recorded more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the first time more than 5,000 new cases have been diagnosed in s single day since late January. Associated Press File Photo/July 2020

State health officials today reported 2,242 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, 512 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of patients being treated for the virus is down slightly from the previous day, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials also reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 5,178 new cases of the respiratory disease.

It's the first time Illinois has recorded more than 5,000 new cases in a single day since late January. However, the new cases were diagnosed from 95,966 tests, which is why the state's seven-day case positivity rate remained at 5.1%.

The case positivity rate allows health officials to track the growth of infection within a certain population. The rate is calculated as the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 is now at 23,979, while 1,528,120 Illinois residents have now been infected.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 29,356 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout the state, bringing the total number administered since December to 13,950,756.

State health officials are now reporting 59.7% of vaccine-eligible residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.