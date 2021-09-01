Chicago Pride Parade canceled due to COVID-19

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife, Amy Eshleman, marched in the 2019 Pride Parade in Chicago. This year's parade has been canceled. Associated Press

The last Chicago Pride Parade was held in 2019. Associated Press

COVID-19 has claimed Chicago's Pride Parade yet again.

Organizers on Wednesday announced the Boystown celebration has been canceled for a second straight year as the city weathers its latest coronavirus surge.

The parade, which regularly drew upward of 100,000 people along its colorful North Side route in pre-pandemic years, had initially been pushed back from its usual last weekend of June to Oct. 3 in the hopes of getting more attendees vaccinated for a safer gathering.

But with the Delta variant now raking the nation, "we were very naive in that belief," parade coordinator Tim Frye said in a statement.

