Chicago Pride Parade canceled due to COVID-19
Updated 9/1/2021 6:18 PM
COVID-19 has claimed Chicago's Pride Parade yet again.
Organizers on Wednesday announced the Boystown celebration has been canceled for a second straight year as the city weathers its latest coronavirus surge.
The parade, which regularly drew upward of 100,000 people along its colorful North Side route in pre-pandemic years, had initially been pushed back from its usual last weekend of June to Oct. 3 in the hopes of getting more attendees vaccinated for a safer gathering.
But with the Delta variant now raking the nation, "we were very naive in that belief," parade coordinator Tim Frye said in a statement.
