Batavia woman reported missing

A missing person alert was issued Wednesday night for a Batavia woman.

In a news release, the Illinois State Police said 56-year-old Camilla M. Huettl has a condition that places her in danger. The alert said Huettl is driving a silver 2012 Nissan Versa with the Illinois license plate HUETTL1.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

Anybody with information regarding Huettl's whereabouts should call the Batavia Police Department at (630) 454-2500.