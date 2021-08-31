Police: Firearms, drugs and stolen landscaping equipment found at Sleepy Hollow man's home

A Sleepy Hollow resident was arrested Monday after investigation by the Kane County sheriff's office into a landscaping equipment theft ring, a news release said Tuesday.

Pedro Evaristo, 21, was arrested after investigators found over 40 suspected stolen items at his home on the 900 block of Willow Lane and connected storage units, police said. Authorities also found several firearms, ammunition, a ballistics vest and cocaine at this home, the news release said.

Evaristo was charged possession of an automatic firearm by a felon, possession of a ballistics vest by a felon, armed violence and possession of cocaine, among other felonies, the news release said.

Anyone who has recently had landscaping equipment stolen should call the sheriff's office at (630) 232-6840.