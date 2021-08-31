Palatine Scarecrows on Parade contest returns

The Palatine Beautification Commission's 14th annual Scarecrows on Parade contest will be held next month as part of the Rotary Club's Oktoberfest.

Any Palatine family, business, nonprofit organization, school or sports affiliate, homeowner's association, faith or civic group are invited to participate in the contest, which is sponsored by the Home Depot.

There will be two judging categories: a youth category for kids and youth groups with members 17 years old and younger, and an adult category for adults and adult organizations with members 18 years old and older.

Those who wish to take part can pick up a scarecrow frame from the village public works office, 148 W. Illinois Ave., between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 17.

Participants should drop off and complete any final touches on their scarecrows at the Firefighters' Memorial, at the corner of Brockway and Slade streets, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

The award ceremony will be held at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the Oktoberfest Main Test. All the scarecrows will remain on display along the rail walk fence for residents and visitors to enjoy.

For more information or to reserve a frame, call public works at (847) 705-5200.