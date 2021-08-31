Mundelein mayor hosts 'Coffee & Conversation' event Saturday
Updated 8/31/2021 2:02 PM
Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz and village Trustee Erich Schwenk will host a "Coffee & Conversation" event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Taste of Paris restaurant, 161 N. Seymour Ave.
Village residents are invited to stop by to get an update on happenings in town, ask questions, share their thoughts and ideas, and learn about what's going on behind the scenes.
Reservations are not necessary to attend.
