Feder: John Oliver art exhibit coming to Chicago's broadcast museum

Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications will be one of five museums in the country to exhibit artwork featured on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Starting October 5, Oliver's self-proclaimed "Masterpiece Gallery" will be on display for four weeks at the museum, 360 North State Street. Pictured above is Oliver with his painting of Wendy Williams eating a lamb chop. In addition to winning the national competition, the museum will receive a $10,000 grant and an additional $10,000 will be donated to its designated charity, the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

For more on the media beat, visit robertfeder.com.