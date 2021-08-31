Feder: John Oliver art exhibit coming to Chicago's broadcast museum
Updated 8/31/2021 6:48 AM
Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications will be one of five museums in the country to exhibit artwork featured on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Starting October 5, Oliver's self-proclaimed "Masterpiece Gallery" will be on display for four weeks at the museum, 360 North State Street. Pictured above is Oliver with his painting of Wendy Williams eating a lamb chop. In addition to winning the national competition, the museum will receive a $10,000 grant and an additional $10,000 will be donated to its designated charity, the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
For more on the media beat, visit robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.