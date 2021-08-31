COVID-19 update: 4,871 new cases, 26 additional deaths, 2,266 hospitalizations

Jewel-Osco registered pharmacist Jacqueline Pasalo administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Waukegan. On Monday, 22,976 more COVID-19 shots were put in arms. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, February 2021

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,871 Tuesday with 26 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 22,976 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 39,802.

The federal government has delivered 16,223,775 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,921,400 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,739,688 people have been fully vaccinated or 52.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,266 as of Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5.1% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,522,942, and 23,953 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 94,016 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

IDPH typically posts COVID-19 updates at noon but technical issues delayed that information Tuesday.