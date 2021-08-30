Seven fire departments extinguish fire at Clearview Recycling in Hainesville

Seven suburban fire departments worked to extinguish a blaze at a Hainesville recycling center Monday morning, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Eric Hair of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District said the fire appears to have started about 11 a.m. in a pile of scrap metal at Clearview Recycling, 216 W. Belvidere Road.

Because crews were unable to access a fire hydrant at the site, six other fire departments were called upon to help haul water to the scene, Hair said. Crews in tanker trucks filled up at a nearby hydrant and raced to the fire to dump the water into a portable tank, before doing it all again.

Hair said firefighters sprayed about 19,000 gallons of water while battling the blaze for about an hour. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the scrap metal pile, he added.

No injuries were reported, and a damage estimate was not available Monday.