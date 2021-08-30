Rivers Casino reaches milestone in $87 million expansion project
The expansion of Rivers Casino Des Plaines reached a milestone Monday when local officials, members of the building trades and casino executives celebrated the placement of the final structural steel beam during a topping off ceremony.
The $87 million, 78,000-square-foot expansion will include a poker room, additional slots, an events ballroom and a new restaurant. The 725 additional gambling positions will bring the casino's total to 2,000, the maximum allowed by the state.
"We are investing in the property to provide our guests more dining amenities, more entertainment, more gaming options, and what will be the Midwest's best poker room," said Corey Wise, senior vice president and general manager of Rivers Casino.
The expansion will open in two phases. The first, set to open over the winter, will be the ground-level addition housing a new restaurant and an expanded gaming floor for slots and table games.
The second-floor addition, expected to open in spring 2022, will feature a 22-table poker room, a 10,000-square-foot ballroom for private events and live entertainment, and a slot machine gaming area.
The new space will be located between the existing casino building and recently-enlarged parking garage on the north side of the property at 3000 S. River Road.
The casino is hiring 400 employees, including 250 table game dealers, for the expansion.