Feder: WLS Radio names city hall reporter; new show for Dan McNeil

After 10 years as a producer at WLS 890-AM, Mallory Vor Broker has been named political reporter for the Cumulus Media news/talk station. She succeeds Bill Cameron, who retired August 20 as dean of Chicago's City Hall reporters.

• It's hardly the comeback his fans were hoping for, but Dan McNeil has landed a two-hour weekly football show on a radio station in Hammond, Indiana. Starting this week, "Danny Mac's Friday Tailgate" will air from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays on WJOB 1230-AM/104.7-FM, the Northwest Indiana news/talk station owned by Vasquez Development, on its video subscription service JEDtv, and on the Tune-In app.

