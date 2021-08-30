Feder: What Rick Telander wants you to know about 'improper DUI charge'
Updated 8/30/2021 8:00 AM
For the last word on Rick Telander's DUI arrest we turn now to Rick Telander.
As reported Aug. 20, the veteran Chicago journalist and senior sports columnist at the Sun-Times was cleared of all charges in connection with a traffic stop July 25 in north suburban Wilmette.
Telander, 72, who lives in north suburban Highwood, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a traffic control device, speeding, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He declined to comment while the case was pending.
Read a statement from Telander at robertfeder.com.
