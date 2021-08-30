Feder: What Rick Telander wants you to know about 'improper DUI charge'

For the last word on Rick Telander's DUI arrest we turn now to Rick Telander.

As reported Aug. 20, the veteran Chicago journalist and senior sports columnist at the Sun-Times was cleared of all charges in connection with a traffic stop July 25 in north suburban Wilmette.

Telander, 72, who lives in north suburban Highwood, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a traffic control device, speeding, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He declined to comment while the case was pending.

Read a statement from Telander at robertfeder.com.