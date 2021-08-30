Feder: Assistant news director Sarah Dunlap Burke leaves ABC 7

Still reeling from a massive decline in ratings, the firing of sports anchor Mark Giangreco, the cancellation of "Windy City Live" and the layoffs of more than a dozen staffers, ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 just lost its No. 2 news executive.

Sarah Dunlap Burke resigned Friday after seven years as assistant news director at ABC 7. She is expected to be named vice president and news director of WCBS, the CBS-owned station in New York, where she once worked as executive producer.

For the full report, visit robertfeder.com.