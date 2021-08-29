Two injured in Naperville shooting

Two people were injured after a shooting in Naperville Sunday afternoon, according to a Naperville Police Department news release.

Naperville police officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Amerisale Drive and found no one at the scene. Later, officers went to the intersection of McCoy and Vaughn drives after receiving a call from the victims of the earlier shooting. The two victims were then taken to local hospitals, though their conditions are unknown, according to the news release.

The suspect left the scene in a dark colored sedan and is described as a Black male in his 20s. Police believe the two victims were meeting up with the offender for a previously agreed upon transaction and got into an altercation.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The Naperville Police Department has asked anyone with information surrounding the incident to call the department at (630) 420-6665.