Suburban Skyview: Hoffman Estates' Seascape Family Aquatic Center is perfect place to cool off in summer

A giant waterslide combined with a kid on a clear inner tube equals fun in the sun at the Hoffman Estates Aquatic Center.

Essential summer fun requirements are colorful shorts, having a little bit of courage and being at least 48 inches tall, all of which can guarantee a memorable day.

The Hoffman Estates Park District's pool hours are now weekends only with its final days wrapping up Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.

Seascape offers more than speeding through their tube slide. Visitors also can zip down the body slide or take the plunge from one of two drop slides rounding that out with a straight pike tuck free position dive that making them the star of the pool.

This award-winning water park offers amenities for the whole family, including toddlers, teenagers and all the Mark Spitz wannabees.

So dig out those colorful, tacky shorts your wife made you put away in a cardboard box in the garage and head over to the Seascape in Hoffman Estates for one last summertime hurrah. You won't regret it.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.