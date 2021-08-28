Police identify two who died in Aurora murder-suicide

Aurora police are seeking details on a murder-suicide Friday that took the lives of Carolyn Walker and Kenneth Milon, respectively.

Aurora police have identified the two people who died in Friday's apparent murder-suicide.

Carolyn Walker, 62, of the 2100 block of North Kensington Place, was found shot to death inside her home. Kenneth Milon, 66, of Orland Park, also was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Members of the Aurora Police Special Response Team found the bodies in the Kensington Place home after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said Walker and Milon recently ended a relationship. Walker had taken out an order of protection against him after a recent domestic violence report outside of Aurora jurisdiction.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives urge anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths or with access to home security video to call (630) 256-5500.