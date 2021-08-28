Police identify Aurora murder-suicide couple

Aurora police are seeking details on a murder-suicide Friday that took the lives of Carolyn Walker and Kenneth Milon, respectively.

Aurora Police have identified the couple killed in Friday's apparent murder-suicide.

Carolyn Walker, 62, of the 2100 block of North Kensington Place, was found shot to death inside her home. Kenneth Milon, 66, of Orland Park, also was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The details surrounding the deaths are sketchy.

Members of the Aurora Police Special Response Team found the bodies in the Kensington Place home after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said Walker and Milon recently ended a relationship. Walker had taken out an order of protection against him after a recent domestic violence report outside of Aurora jurisdiction.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths or with access to home security video to call (630) 256-5500.