Palatine Street Fest off to hot start

The Downtown Palatine Street Fest was a hot ticket this weekend, at least as far as the weather was concerned.

Temperatures in the 90s may have slowed afternoon attendance, but it had little affect on Artist Kevin Mileski who was upbeat, playing guitar and singing while performing on stage.

The Street Fest is located in the heart of downtown Palatine at the intersection of Brockway and Slade streets.

"This is a great community event that draws people to downtown Palatine and we're happy to be back," said Susan Storelli, the village's communication and events coordinator.

The festival was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A premier suburban street festival since 2000, the event features live music, local cuisine, family entertainment and activities over a three-day period.

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The musical lineup includes: Mr. Blotto, Fletcher Rockwell, Wall of Denial and The Centaurs.

This year, there are no additional activities and no Kid Zone area in Town Square. No backpacks, coolers or pets are allowed, and hand-sanitizing stations are available.