'Lake Michigan Jane Doe' identified

Using dental records, the Lake County coroner's office identified a 19-year-old pregnant woman whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan on Aug. 15 as Yarianna Wheeler. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Using dental records, a Lake County coroner's office odontologist on Friday confirmed the identity of a 19-year-old pregnant woman whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan on Aug. 15.

Yarianna Wheeler, living in Chicago but originally from the 3200 block of West Wilcox Street in Bellwood, was identified as the "Lake Michigan Jane Doe," in a case being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy revealed Wheeler suffered several sharp force injuries, though a cause of death is pending, police said.

Lake County sheriff's detectives received dozens of tips about the woman's possible identity, Lt. Christopher Covelli said. One of those tips led to a missing 19-year-old woman living in Chicago.

A fisherman spotted the body floating in the water about three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor. Wheeler was between 6 and 9 months pregnant. Her body possibly entered the water anywhere between the northern Indiana shoreline and the northern Illinois shoreline of Lake Michigan, authorities said.

Wheeler's body was believed to have been in the water for no more than seven to 12 days when recovered on Aug. 15.

Lake County sheriff's detectives encourage anyone with information to call (847) 377-4148.