Lake County canine officer captures stabbing suspect

A Lake County sheriff's canine officer Friday captured a man who police said had stabbed a woman in an unincorporated area near Grayslake, authorities said.

On Aug. 21, sheriff's deputies responded to call of aggravated domestic battery on the 33600 block of North Evergreen Drive.

They found Mark Mortensen, 42, who lives at the home, had stabbed a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Mortensen fled and deputies were unable to find him, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

On Friday, sheriff's deputies learned Mortensen was at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for an unrelated matter and about to be released. They arrived and told Mortensen he was under arrest, but he fled on foot.

Lake County sheriff's canine, Duke, was called in to help in the pursuit. Duke bit and caught Mortensen, who was taken back to Condell and treated for the bite before being released to the Lake County jail pending an initial court hearing.

Mortensen is charged with three counts of aggravated domestic battery, escape and resisting a peace officer.